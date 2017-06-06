Totti: ‘I might play on’

Roma legend Francesco Totti discusses his future – “I’m not saying I’ve finished playing definitively”.

The 40-year-old played his final match for the Giallorossi against Genoa on the last game of the season, and there is an offer on the table for him to become a director.

However, there has been speculation that he could keep playing, and Er Pupone hasn’t ruled-out that possibility.

“I’m going to enjoy a bit of relaxation with Ilary [Totti’s wife] and then we’ll see,” Totti told Chi.

“I’m not saying I’ve finished playing definitively.”

The post Totti: ‘I might play on’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

