Tough times ahead for text book sellers and publishers – The Standard
|
Tough times ahead for text book sellers and publishers
The Standard
Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i during a function at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi. [Photo: Willis Awandu, Standard]. The multi-billion-shilling textbook business is facing collapse after the Government …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!