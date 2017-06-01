Toure Signs New Manchester City Deal

Yaya Toure will remain at Manchester City for one more season after signing a one-year extension.

The veteran midfielder was close to leaving the club, but has shown how indispensable he is to the squad with his contibution that helped secure their UCL qualification.

Toure has ended speculations about his future, after signing a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

“Yaya has been a fantastic servant for Manchester City and continues to be a vital member of Pep Guardiola’s squad,” City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said in a statement released by the club on its official website.

“He is one of our most experienced and popular players and we couldn’t be happier that he is staying with us as we embark on what we all hope will be a very exciting season.

“Yaya has been central to the successes we’ve had over the past seven years and he has a vital part play next season.”

The player himself also registered his delight in staying and affirmed he still had unfinished business at the Etihad.

“I’m delighted. I told myself the journey at City is not done and when I received a call from Txiki and talked to the manager I was very delighted,” he explained.

“When I was first coming here [in 2010] I was trying to be part of a new story, of something special at this club. I am very lucky now to be part of a great club with great players around me who are helping me to achieve my targets.

“Of course I want to win trophies, that is very important to me. I want to enjoy it at this age still and remaining here is a massive, massive thing. It is a great club, going in the right direction with new players who are coming in.

“Our mentality is always to win week in, week out and I’m delighted with the fans as well.”

