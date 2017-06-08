Tourist dies while taking selfie

An American tourist Diannarosa Alduncin Delgado has died after falling off a cliff while taking a selfie on the Greek island of Zakynthos, police have said. The 22-year-old Delgado who had dual American-Cuban citizenship, was on holiday with her boyfriend, Farid Mohsanshervin, also a U.S. citizen. According to reports, Ms Delgado was taking a photo […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

