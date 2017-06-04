Town hall Meeting: Okowa charges Deltans on Rice Production

inspect upgrade of Facilities at Asaba Airport.

As Governor Okowa’s Townhall meeting with deltans berths at Oshimili Local Government Area yesterday Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has urged deltans to take advantage of the vast fertile agricultural land in the state to embark on massive rice production and improve on food security in the state.

Speaking in Asaba, Governor Okowa said that the state has a vast fertile land and a big fertile rice belt for rice production and other agricultural activities, enjoining deltans to key in and utilise it to feed not just deltans but the whole country.

“This townhall meeting is an opportunity for deltans to participate in the process of governance and give useful suggestions to improve the governance process. Delta State is keying into the Central Bank Of Nigeria Anchor Borrowers Farmers Programmes especially the rice production so as to be able to feed its people especially as the clamour to ban rice importation in 2018 is high. I call on deltans to key into rice production as we have fertile land suitable for rice cultivation in the Oshimili area”, he said.

Governor Okowa called on Deltans to improve on waste disposal and environmental cleanliness, emphasising “I want to ask our people to stop indiscriminate waste disposal, use the Private Service Providers [PSP] to dispose your waste, learn to keep your environment clean, I believe that we can be as clean as our forefathers, I call on our leaders to educate the people on keeping our area clean”

While disclosing that government would rehabilitate the internal roads in core [traditional] Asaba, Senator Okowa disclosed that pedestrian bridges would be constructed at Summit junction and Abraka Market, while the state Government is exploring a partnership with Niger Delta Development Commission [NDDC for the construction of Ibusa Road Interchange.

He stated that the Asaba Township Stadium would be completed under a Public-Private Partner, adding that the state would host the 2018 Senior African Athletics Championship at the Asaba Township Stadium.

The governor also told his audience that government was determined to tackle the perennial flooding in the State Capital disclosing that work on the Direct Labour and Jesus Saves Road Drainage would commence in October 2017 while further work would be intensified at the Okpanam Road drainage.

In a welcome address, Chief Chuks Obusom, Chairman, Oshimili South Local Government Area, said that the townhall meeting was an opportunity for the people to interact with government on developmental issues affecting the area.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa earlier undertook an inspection tour of ongoing reconstruction of Asaba airport runway.

The Governor who addressed Journalists on the upgrade of Facilities at the airport remarked that the Asaba Airport, when completed would be the best in the South South and South East regions.

Senator Okowa noted that the level of work on the runway and the Installation of the Instrument Landing System [ILS] and the Approach Lights, will make it possible for planes to land at any time of the day.

He disclosed that government was working with an Advisor towards marketing the airport to the world, and also bring in investors to manage and develop the remaining parts of the airport for improved revenue and infrastructural development.

The governor also inspected some blocks of classrooms and laboratory at the GRA Model Secondary School in Asaba and commissioned the Access Road to the Immigration Service Office.

