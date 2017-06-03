Toyin Aimakhu Speaks About Smoking, Drugs, Jumping Into Affair With Seun Egbegbe [Watch Video]

Nollywood on-screen character, Toyin Aimakhu has related her past way of life and how she was practically destroyed by drugs. Review that the on-screen character in a current meeting had lamented dating her previous beau, Seun Egbegbe, who is presently cooling his feet in Kirikiri jail in Lagos state. Toyin said she practically kill herself …

The post Toyin Aimakhu Speaks About Smoking, Drugs, Jumping Into Affair With Seun Egbegbe [Watch Video] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

