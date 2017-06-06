Pages Navigation Menu

Toyin Lawani’s Baby Daddy Arrested For Debt And Alleged Fraud In Lagos

Serial entrepreneur, Toyin lawani’s baby daddy, Lordtrigg has been arrested by the Lagos State police. According to the reports, the 25-year-old is currently at the Jakande police station, Lekki, Lagos, for not paying his hotel bills at the Golden Bird Hotel in Ilasan, Lekki. After much persuasion to pay up and they refused, the owner …

