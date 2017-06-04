Traders protest increased property tax

THIS WEEK: Kampala traders are up in arms over increased property and commercial tax in the city levied by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Some of the properties include business arcades which house majority of businesses in the city.

Several of the traders who appeared at the valuation court at KCCA described the taxes, some doubled and others tripled, as unrealistic.

Traders said some of the premises go unoccupied for months and urged KCCA to consider the ailing nature of the economy.

Businessman Mansoor Matovu who owns several arcades in the city warned that he would close his arcades if KCCA does not listen to his pleas. KCCA is currently valuing properties in Kampala and expects to earn Shs20bn starting next financial year 2017/2018.

****

KCCA ED Musisi says the authority hasn’t increased property rates: “We haven’t increased the property rate. We’re charging 6%” #NBSLiveAt9 pic.twitter.com/yFjZoljqZO — NBS Television (@nbstv) May 29, 2017

The post Traders protest increased property tax appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

