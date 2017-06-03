Pages Navigation Menu

Traditional ruler calls for the ban of Beer Parlours in Anambra State. Read full story here

The Ogidi traditional ruler in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Alex Onyido, has called on the state government to try to curb  beer parlours and recreation centres in the state.  Onyido, who spoke on Thursday during the fourth edition of Lady Victoria Onyido quiz competition organised by the National Drug Law …

