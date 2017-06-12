Traditional Ruler Urges Youth To Sustain Respect For Each Other’s Faith

A traditional chief, Malam Kabiru Zubairu has called on Nigerian youths to cultivate the habit of respecting each other’s faith, so as ensure sustainable peace and development in the country.

Zubairu made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna at a sideline of a thanksgiving service organised by Living Faith Foundation Church Barnawa.

He said Muslims and Christians should embrace each other, live together and break all barriers of suspicion, in order to ensure harmony in the society.

According to him, it is only when there is peace that there can be development, adding that the youths must focus their energy on nation building rather than its disintegration.

He congratulated the Church for organising the thanksgiving service, which was meant to celebrate Christians and Muslims living in the area.

Dr Peter Jiya, the pastor of the Church said the event was to appreciate God for His boundless blessings to individuals and the community.

He said it was not only to thank God, but also remind the congregation on the need to always show love, kindness and mercy to all, saying that such attitude strengthen people’s faith in God.

“Between last year and now, some people got promoted, some gain admission while others got appointments.

“Others graduated, some got healed, not to talk about the relative peace now in the state. May God’s name be glory forever,” he said.

A lawyer, Alhaji Dari Bayero also spoke on the importance of peace and unity among all Nigerians, saying it was a moral duty of all to propagate the gospel of peace and togetherness.

Also, Mr Izuchukwu Godson-Nwamuo described peace and harmony as

key to the attainment of “solid development.”

He said Nigerians must work as a team to make the nation great.(NAN)