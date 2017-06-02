Pages Navigation Menu

Trafic – Gozie Ft. 2Baba

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

TRAFIC Is back with another sensational Hit titled GOZIE After taking a break,the Bandwagon/323 Entertainment act teams up with the legendary 2baba on his new joint produced by spellz…. GOZIE is a guaranteed banger worth every bit of attention. Enjoy! Stream On Music Plus DOWNLOAD

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

