Tragedy as community president general is assassinated in Imo (Graphic Photo)

There was panic today in Uloano Ndugba community in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State, following the tragic assassination of their President General, Bede Okeh by unknown gunmen. The President General was allegedly gunned down by assassins as he was preparing for today’s father’s day celebration. It was gathered that the community were said […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

