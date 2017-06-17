Tragic: Zookeeper’s Head Bitten By Huge Crocodile in Failed Public Stunt |Photos/Video – Information Nigeria
Tragic: Zookeeper's Head Bitten By Huge Crocodile in Failed Public Stunt |Photos/Video
A zookeeper who placed his head inside a crocodile's mouth in a stunt saw it backfire when the reptile clamped its jaws down hard on his head. Footage shows the moment a crocodile bit a zookeeper's head before viciously thrashing him from side to side …
Zookeeper places his head inside crocodile's mouth before it clamps jaws shut in stunt gone wrong
