Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trai Byers And Grace Gealey Debut Wedding Pictures One Year After Big Day – ‘Empire’ Fans Are Still Ecstatic – Celebrity Insider (blog)

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Celebrity Insider (blog)

Trai Byers And Grace Gealey Debut Wedding Pictures One Year After Big Day – 'Empire' Fans Are Still Ecstatic
Celebrity Insider (blog)
Trai Byers became Grace Gealey's husband over a year ago, and the “Empire” costars have finally decided to debut their official wedding photos, and they are stunning. The beautiful pictures have also given birth to a series of jokes about their

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.