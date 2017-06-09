Transcorp Hotels unveils renovated floors at Transcorp Hilton

Transcorp Hotels Plc has announced the reopening of the Executive Floors and Lounge of its flagship Transcorp Hilton Abuja. The reopening marks a milestone in the ongoing $100 million renovation project of the historic and award winning five-star hotel, leading up to its 30th anniversary commemoration this year.

The redesign, conceptualised by Swedish interior designer, Living Designs, is inspired by the Nigerian spirit of resilience and evokes strength and boldness while exuding freshness, harmony and maximum comfort. The all-new rooms and suites have been fitted with world-class amenities and latest technology to ensure the ultimate comfort of the guests.

Valentine Ozigbo, Managing Director/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, while speaking on the reopening, said, “our guests have grown to expect nothing less than the very best from us. That includes the pinnacle of customer service, overall comfort, and a level of aesthetic appeal rivalled by no other hotel in Nigeria. The complete overhaul of the Executive Floor and Lounge is a testament to our commitment to delivering extraordinary experience to our guests.”

Also commenting on the new executive rooms and suites, the General Manager of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Etienne Gailliez, said: “We are excited to attain this milestone of our renovation project. Our guests are really going to love the transformation of the Executive Floor guest rooms and lounge. We are proud to work with owners who have a deep understanding of our industry and embrace our brand culture of creating a rewarding experience for our guests,” he concluded.

The all-new Executive Floors will continue to deliver luxury to guests as well as an exclusive experience combined with security, with the introduction of access control to the Floors and Lounge.

Tony O. Elumelu, Chairman, Transcorp Plc, while sharing his impression of the new Executive Floors said, “I have stayed at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja as a guest for decades and I am extremely impressed by the transformation of the Executive Floors. I have no doubt that our guests will be thrilled. I am very proud of the commitment of the team in getting the job done, ensuring that Transcorp Hilton Abuja continues to deliver quality that rivals any five-star hotel experience in the world,” Elumelu stated.

The newly unveiled Executive Floors, 186 rooms and suites in total, is only the first milestone in the ambitious upgrade. All 667 rooms and suites of the hotel, the largest Hilton in sub-Saharan Africa, will be overhauled. Guests also have more to look forward to with extensive renovations planned for the lobby areas, banqueting and conferencing facilities, restaurants, bars and the business centre. An all-new spa and fully upgraded fitness centre will also enhance the hotel’s offerings to both lifestyle travellers and business clientele.

