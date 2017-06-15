Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Transfer news: The latest rumours from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the top teams – Goal.com

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Transfer news: The latest rumours from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the top teams
Goal.com
Arsenal and Tottenham are both in the running to sign Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to Diario Gol. Neither club has yet made a bid for the Croatia international, who is also interesting Roma, AC Milan and former club Inter.
Mikael Silvestre, one-on-one: Arsenal move was weird, but I was luckyFourFourTwo
Eden Hazard set to miss crucial Chelsea games against Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester CityThe Sun
COMMENT: Everyone plays everyone… but the fixture list is far more important than thatBournemouth Echo
Liverpool Echo –Tribal Football –Newsweek –11versus11
all 22 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.