Transfer news: The latest rumours from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the top teams – Goal.com

Transfer news: The latest rumours from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the top teams
Arsenal and Tottenham are both in the running to sign Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to Diario Gol. Neither club has yet made a bid for the Croatia international, who is also interesting Roma, AC Milan and former club Inter.
