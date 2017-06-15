Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Transfer Round-Up: Costa to leave Chelsea; Alexis to move to City, and Bale to United? – Soccity (blog)

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Soccity (blog)

Transfer Round-Up: Costa to leave Chelsea; Alexis to move to City, and Bale to United?
Soccity (blog)
If Chelsea were enjoying a blissful honeymoon after winning the Premier League, then Diego Costa quickly pulled them back down to earth after he revealed the contents of a text message sent by manager Antonio Conte. It's alleged Conte has told him that …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.