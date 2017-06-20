Travelers Championship Field – 2017 Travelers Championship Player List

The 2017 Travelers Championship will be hosted at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut between Thursday June 22nd and Sunday June 25th. The provisional Travelers Championship field has been announced includes 156 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 Travelers Championship, Russell Knox, is included in the tournament entry list. The official Travelers Championship player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

Travelers Championship Player List

The Travelers Championship field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Travelers Championship, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players Thomas Aiken J.J. Henry Rob Oppenheim Tyler Aldridge Charley Hoffman Carlos Ortiz Robert Allenby Morgan Hoffmann Greg Owen Abraham Ancer Tom Hoge Rod Pampling Stuart Appleby J.B. Holmes Cameron Percy Aaron Baddeley John Huh Tim Petrovic Blayne Barber Billy Hurley III Martin Piller Ricky Barnes Hiroshi Iwata Scott Pinckney Daniel Berger Freddie Jacobson Ted Potter Zac Blair Zach Johnson Dicky Pride Jonas Blixt Matt Jones Jon Rahm Steven Bowditch Sung Kang Adam Rainaud Keegan Bradley Smylie Kaufman Chez Reavie Scott Brown Jerry Kelly Patrick Reed Bronson Burgoon Si Woo Kim Kyle Reifers Angel Cabrera Michael Kim Wes Roach Chad Campbell Whee Kim Patrick Rodgers Miguel Angel Carballo Soren Kjeldsen Rory Sabbatini Paul Casey Colt Knost Sam Saunders Bud Cauley Russell Knox John Senden Alex Cejka Brooks Koepka Robby Shelton Greg Chalmers Jason Kokrak Webb Simpson Kevin Chappell Kelly Kraft Vijay Singh Chad Collins Matt Kuchar Heath Slocum Erik Compton Martin Laird Cameron Smith Ben Crane Andrew Landry Scott Stallings Jon Curran Lucas Lee Kyle Stanley Brendon de Jonge D.H. Lee Brendan Steele Bryson DeChambeau Marc Leishman Shawn Stefani Luke Donald Justin Leonard Brett Stegmaier Jamie Donaldson Spencer Levin Darron Stiles Ken Duke Luke List Kevin Streelman Ernie Els Andrew Loupe Chris Stroud Derek Ernst Jamie Lovemark Brian Stuard Derek Fathauer Shane Lowry Daniel Summerhays Tony Finau Will MacKenzie Hudson Swafford Jim Furyk Hunter Mahan Vaughn Taylor Robert Garrigus Peter Malnati Nick Taylor Brian Gay Steve Marino Justin Thomas Derek Gillespie Ben Martin Michael Thompson Andres Gonzales Lee McCoy Brendon Todd Retief Goosen George McNeill David Toms Jason Gore Troy Merritt Tyrone Van Aswegen Branden Grace Bryce Molder Dawie van der Walt Luke Guthrie Francesco Molinari Camilo Villegas Chesson Hadley Ryan Moore Johnson Wagner Adam Hadwin Jordan Niebrugge Bubba Watson James Hahn Seung-Yul Noh Boo Weekley Brian Harman Henrik Norlander Steve Wheatcroft Padraig Harrington Sean O’Hair Tim Wilkinson Tyrrell Hatton Geoff Ogilvy Mark Wilson Russell Henley Louis Oosthuizen Gary Woodland

