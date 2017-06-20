Travelers Championship Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts

The Travelers Championship purse is $6,800,000 for the 2017 tournament at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The winner of the 2017 Travelers Championship will receive the 1st prize payout of $1,188,000.

The prize fund and winner’s payout at the Travelers Championship have remained unchanged from the 2016 tournament where Russell Knox collected the winner’s check of $1,188,000.

2017 Travelers Championship Prize Money

The Travelers Championship prize money distribution including player earnings for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded. The Travelers Championship money list is subject to withdrawals and ties.

The post Travelers Championship Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

