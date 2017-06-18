Trezeguet: Mbappe Must Prove Himself At Monaco

David Trezeguet believes Kylian Mbappe needs to prove himself at Monaco, before seeking an exit.

The teenage sensation impressed at Monaco last season and is the subject of a big money transfer to top European clubs.

However, former France international and Juventus and Monaco star, insists it is too early for Mbappe to leave Monaco.

“In the semi-final, we played Monaco with Juventus, and we knew he is a player with a great future and that’s the most important thing,” he told reporters at a France Legends v Italy Legends exhibition game.

“He is aware of his qualities, he is aware he is just… 18 years old so he has a good opportunity at Monaco because it is a beautiful city, and a world-class academy.

“But everything goes fast in football. Monaco has known a special case with Anthony Martial going to Manchester [United].

“Of course, the economic part is important but I think with time things happen naturally.

“I think he still has to prove his qualities with Monaco, even if he will have the last word.”

The post Trezeguet: Mbappe Must Prove Himself At Monaco appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

