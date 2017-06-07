Tributes Pour In As Moji Olaiya’s Body Arrives In Lagos

Entertainers such as Fathia Balogun, Bimbo Oshin, Pasuma, Queen Salawa Abeni and several others poured encomiums on the late Moji Olaiya during a night of tributes held on Tuesday. The event took place at the Blue Roof event centre of LTV8 in Ikeja, Lagos. Olaiya died in a Canadian hospital of cardiac arrest on May 7,…

The post Tributes Pour In As Moji Olaiya’s Body Arrives In Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

