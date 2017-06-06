Troops raid N/Delta kidnappers’ den, kill 2 – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Troops raid N/Delta kidnappers' den, kill 2
Daily Trust
The Joint Task Force (JTF) protecting oil facilities in the Niger Delta has killed two kidnappers in a multiple raid on kidnappers' hideouts. The task force also rescued one of the kidnapped victims. Commander of the JTF, Rear Adm. Suleman Apochi, made …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
