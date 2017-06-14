Truck kills Imo Keke operator

… colleagues block Aba Road in protest

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Tricycle operators in Imo state, yesterday, blocked the road leading to Aba, in the state, following the death of one of their members, who was crushed by a truck driver allegedly chased by members of the Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission, ENTRACO.

The incident, which generated tension in the state, occurred very close to the fence of the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, along Port Harcourt Road.

According to an eyewitness, “we saw the men of the ENTRACO team pursuing the truck with number plates KZR-217ZT from the Control Post area towards Port Harcourt Road.

“The ENTRACO team, using a Siena bus, were trying to stop the truck driver, but unfortunately the driver lost control and veered off the road before ramming into the tricycle, killing the man on the spot.”

The eyewitness added that the colleagues of the tricycle driver, irked by what they described as avoidable death of their member, mobilised to the office the Imo ENTRACO, where they barricaded the road.

When Vanguard visited the ENTRACO’s office along Aba Road in Owerri, the men of the policemen had cordoned off the area to avoid any break down of law and order.

Confirming the incident, ENTRACO’s boss, Mr. Jeff Nwaoha, disclosed that the truck driver drove against traffic and was not chased as being claimed.

The post Truck kills Imo Keke operator appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

