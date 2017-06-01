Pages Navigation Menu

Trump administration approves tougher visa vetting, including social media checks

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for U.S. visa applicants worldwide that asks for social media handles for the last five years and biographical information going back 15 years. The new questions, part of an effort to tighten vetting of would-be visitors to the U.S., was approved on May 23 by the…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

