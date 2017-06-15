Trump blasts report on possible obstruction of justice probe

Washington – U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out after a report that he was under investigation for possible obstruction of justice by the special counsel probing alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election,

Trump lashed out on Twitter early on Thursday.

“They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Washington Post, citing unidentified officials, on Wednesday reported that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Trump for possible obstruction of justice.

Mueller is leading the Russian probe after being appointed by Deputy Attorney-General, Rod Rosenstein in the Department of Justice, which oversees the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On June 8, former FBI Director James Comey told Congress he believes he was fired by Trump to undermine the agency’s Russia probe.

The Washington Post said obstruction of justice investigation into Trump began days after Comey was fired on May 9, according to people familiar with the matter.

The post added that Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence; Mike Rogers, the Head of the National Security Agency and Richard Ledgett, the former Deputy Director at the NSA, had agreed to be interviewed by Mueller’s investigators as early as Monday.

It cited five people briefed on the requests who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Mark Corallo, a spokesman for Trump’s legal team, on Wednesday denounced the report, saying: “The FBI leak of information regarding the President is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal.”

A spokesman for Mueller’s team declined to comment on Wednesday.

The post Trump blasts report on possible obstruction of justice probe appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

