Trump: Gunman who shot senior U.S. lawmaker has died

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said in remarks from the White House that the gunman who opened fire at a congressional baseball practice has died of his injuries after a shootout with the police.

Trump praised the Capitol police and local law enforcement who responded to the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

“We do well in times like these to remember that everyone who serves in the nation’s capital is here because above all they love our country.

“The Republicans’ Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was wounded in the shooting along with several others, was a good friend and patriot.

“America is praying for you and America is praying for all the victims of the terrible shooting,” Trump said.

The assailant has been identified as James Hodgkinson.

Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington.

Officials said that several other people were also wounded.

Trump said Scalise “was badly wounded and is now in stable condition.”

The post Trump: Gunman who shot senior U.S. lawmaker has died appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

