Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump says he’s ‘cancelling’ Obama’s Cuba policy. That’s a big-league overstatement – CBC.ca

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CBC.ca

Trump says he's 'cancelling' Obama's Cuba policy. That's a big-league overstatement
CBC.ca
Though they're far from a return to the Cold War, Washington's new policies towards Cuba could put a chill on the island nation's budding private sector and on some Americans looking to do business with Havana. Even as U.S. President Donald Trump …
Trump Is Wrong to Pull Back From CubaNew York Times
Trump, America need Cuba's businessCNN
Trump rolls back parts of what he calls 'terrible' Obama Cuba policyEyewitness News
Washington Post –BBC News –ABC News –South China Morning Post
all 895 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.