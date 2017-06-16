Trump says he’s ‘cancelling’ Obama’s Cuba policy. That’s a big-league overstatement – CBC.ca
CBC.ca
Trump says he's 'cancelling' Obama's Cuba policy. That's a big-league overstatement
Though they're far from a return to the Cold War, Washington's new policies towards Cuba could put a chill on the island nation's budding private sector and on some Americans looking to do business with Havana. Even as U.S. President Donald Trump …
