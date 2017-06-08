Trump lawyer rejects Comey testimony, suggests prosecution

A private lawyer for Donald Trump denied bombshell allegations made by his ex-FBI director James Comey under oath Thursday, and suggested the ousted lawman should be prosecuted for leaking “privileged information.”

The president, said Marc Kasowitz, “never told Mr. Comey ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty’ in form or substance,” rejecting a key allegation made by the sacked FBI director before a Senate panel Thursday.

Rejecting key parts of Comey’s damning testimony while claiming others as a win for the president, Kasowitz also suggested Comey may face prosecution.

“Today, Mr. Comey admitted that he leaked to friends his purported memos of these privileged conversations, one of which he testified was classified.”

“We will leave it the appropriate authorities to determine whether this leaks should be investigated along with all those others being investigated.”

