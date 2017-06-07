Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump nominates former Justice Department official Christopher Wray to head the FBI – Los Angeles Times

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Los Angeles Times

Trump nominates former Justice Department official Christopher Wray to head the FBI
Los Angeles Times
President Trump announced Wednesday that he would pick Christopher Wray, a former Justice Department official who also has represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, to lead the FBI. The announcement on Twitter, which caught many in Washington off …
Trump to nominate Christopher Wray as next FBI directorWashington Post
Trump to nominate Christopher Wray to be FBI directorFox News
President Trump taps ex-prosecutor Christopher Wray for FBI directorUSA TODAY
TIME –The Atlantic –HuffPost –CNBC
all 306 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.