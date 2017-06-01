Pages Navigation Menu

Trump orders US visa applicants to provide social media details

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

People applying for US visas worldwide, will now have to fill a new questionnaire. Applicants would be asked for their social media handles for the last five years and biographical information going back 15 years. The new questions are part of President Donald Trump’s efforts, to tighten vetting of would-be visitors to the US. They […]

