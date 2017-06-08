Trump Sacked, Defamed & Lied Against me to Undermine FBI Russian Investigation – Comey

Former FBI Director, James Comey on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of firing him to try to undermine the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign team and Russia. Comey told U.S. lawmakers at a hearing before a Senate panel he was confused by “the shifting explanations” given by the Trump administration […]

The post Trump Sacked, Defamed & Lied Against me to Undermine FBI Russian Investigation – Comey appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

