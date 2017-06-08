Pages Navigation Menu

Trump Sacked, Defamed & Lied Against me to Undermine FBI Russian Investigation – Comey

Former FBI Director, James Comey on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of firing him to try to undermine the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign team and Russia. Comey told U.S. lawmakers at a hearing before a Senate panel he was confused by “the shifting explanations” given by the Trump administration […]

