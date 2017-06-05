Trump Promotes Original ‘Travel Ban,’ Eroding His Legal Case – New York Times
New York Times
Trump Promotes Original 'Travel Ban,' Eroding His Legal Case
New York Times
President Trump at the White House last week. In a series of Twitter posts early Monday, he argued that it had been a mistake to revise the first targeted travel ban he had signed and suggested that his administration should return to a “much tougher …
Trump's tweets prompt backlash from GOP lawyers
Trump's tweeting about the 'travel ban' and London attacks reveal a president who is going increasingly rogue
Trump seeks ban on travelers from some Muslim countries
