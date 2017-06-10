Trump Says US Is Committed to Mutual Support of NATO Allies – New York Times
The Hindu
Trump Says US Is Committed to Mutual Support of NATO Allies
New York Times
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the United States is committed to the mutual defense of NATO members, casting aside concerns that his failure to mention the commitment last month weakened the alliance. Trump said Friday that he was …
Trump says '100 percent' ready to testify under oath
Eager to testify, Trump says
Trump commits to NATO's Article 5 obligation, after having left mutual defense commitment in doubt
