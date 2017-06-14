Trump: Shot lawmaker ‘badly injured, will fully recover’

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a Republican lawmaker shot and “badly injured” by a gunman during a congressional baseball practice “will fully recover.”

“Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him,” Trump tweeted.

The shooting erupted during practice for an annual baseball game between lawmakers, wounding senior Republican Congressman Steve Scalise and at least four others in the Washington suburb of Alexandria, Virginia.

