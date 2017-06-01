Trump ‘to announce Paris climate deal pullout’ – BBC News
Trump 'to announce Paris climate deal pullout'
BBC News
President Donald Trump will shortly announce that the US is withdrawing from the 2015 Paris climate agreement, US media report. The move will follow UN procedures and take up to four years, the reports say. Mr Trump said during last year's presidential …
As US backs away from climate pledges, India and China step up
Myron Ebell says Trump will pull out of Paris within hours
World Awaits Trump Decision on US Future in Paris Accord
