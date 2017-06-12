Trump sued over foreign payments by attorneys general – BBC News
BBC News
Trump sued over foreign payments by attorneys general
BBC News
Officials in Maryland and Washington DC are suing Donald Trump for accepting payments from foreign governments via his business empire. The lawsuit cites the US constitution's emoluments clause, which says no federal official should receive a gift or a …
