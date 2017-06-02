Trump to decide whether to block Comey testimony: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will decide whether to invoke his presidential powers to block former FBI Director James Comey from giving congressional testimony on June 8, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Friday. Comey, fired by Trump in May, is due to testify on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee in both an…

