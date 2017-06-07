Pages Navigation Menu

Trump to nominate ex Justice Dept official Christopher Gray to lead FBI

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he will nominate Christopher Wray, former U.S. Assistant Attorney-General under President George Bush, to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). “I will be nominating Christopher Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow,” Trump said in a statement…

