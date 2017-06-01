Trump Will Withdraw US From Paris Climate Agreement – New York Times
New York Times
Trump Will Withdraw US From Paris Climate Agreement
New York Times
Brad Plumer, a climate reporter for The New York Times, explains the consequences of President Trump's decision today that he will withdraw from the landmark global warming agreement. By BRAD PLUMER, A.J. CHAVAR and SUSAN JOAN ARCHER on …
Paris climate deal: Trump announces US will withdraw
Donald Trump confirms US will quit Paris climate agreement
As US backs away from climate pledges, India and China step up
