Trump Will Withdraw US From Paris Climate Agreement – New York Times

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in World


New York Times

Trump Will Withdraw US From Paris Climate Agreement
New York Times
Brad Plumer, a climate reporter for The New York Times, explains the consequences of President Trump's decision today that he will withdraw from the landmark global warming agreement. By BRAD PLUMER, A.J. CHAVAR and SUSAN JOAN ARCHER on …
Paris climate deal: Trump announces US will withdrawBBC News
Donald Trump confirms US will quit Paris climate agreementThe Guardian
As US backs away from climate pledges, India and China step upWashington Post
Vanguard –CNN International –NPR –NBCNews.com
all 2,895 news articles »

