Trump withdraws U.S. from Paris Climate Accord

U.S. President Donald Trump has withdrawn the country from the historic Paris Climate Accord dealing with greenhouse gas emissions mitigation, adaptation and finance starting in 2020. Trump, in a nationwide broadcast on Thursday, said U.S. would either seek re-negotiation or remain withdrawn from the agreement that went into effect on Nov. 4, 2016. Trump had…

The post Trump withdraws U.S. from Paris Climate Accord appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

