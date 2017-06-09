Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

TRUMP: WOW, Comey is a leaker!

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Politics, Uganda, World | 0 comments

Trump claims ‘complete vindication’ after Comey testimony

Washington, United States | AFP |  President Donald Trump on Friday claimed “total and complete vindication” after ousted FBI director James Comey said he was not personally under investigation in a probe into Russian interference in last year’s US election.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The early morning tweet was Trump’s first response to Comey’s appearance Thursday before a Senate committee in which he accused the president of lies and defamation.

But Comey also confirmed that Trump was not being probed.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication… and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Trump said.

The post TRUMP: WOW, Comey is a leaker! appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.