Trump’s critic shoots at US law makers, dies in the process

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

One of the critics of President Donald Trump opened fire Wednesday on US lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game, seriously wounding a top Republican congressman and three others before he was killed by police. The 66-year-old gunman was identified as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, an ardent supporter of liberal Senator Bernie Sanders …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

