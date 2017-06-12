Tsav accuses Ortom of nepotism, executive recklessness

FEDERAL public complaints commissioner of the federation overseeing Benue State, Abubakar Tsav has accused Governor Samuel Ortom of nepotism and executive recklessness. In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari dated May 16, he alleged that the governor has placed his “family business” – Oracle Business Limited – above the state. According to a news agency, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

