TUC lauds Ugwuanyi’s giant strides in governance

Workers of Enugu State under the auspices of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), yesterday passed a vote of confidence in Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his administration’s giant strides in just two years in office.

Rising from a one-day symposium organized by the state chapter of the TUC to assess the two-year performance of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration in the state, the workers after listening to speeches delivered by the guest speakers, such as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and Chairman of Enugu State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ESCCIMA), Rev. (Surv.) Ugo Chime, unanimously proclaimed that the governor has performed well in office.

Presenting their speeches, the speakers highlighted the remarkable achievements of Governor Ugwuanyi with emphasis on peace initiatives, security, good governance, workers’ welfare and infrastructural development especially in the rural areas of the state.

They noted that Enugu State has been enjoying peace since the inception of the Ugwuanyi’s administration, saying that such feats have made it possible for the entrenchment of good governance in the state despite the current economic challenges in the country.

Nwodo noted that he was delighted at the kind of peace, love and unity being enjoyed in the state today, telling the workers that it was as a result of the above that “none of you has been arrested or intimidated since the inauguration of this administartion.”

He noted that in spite of the fact that “Enugu State is third from the bottom in the federal allocation list”, the governor has been able to execute numerous road projects mostly in the rural areas and installed street lights in Enugu.

The post TUC lauds Ugwuanyi’s giant strides in governance appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

