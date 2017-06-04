Tuchel Not Interested In Managing Leverkusen

Olaf Meinking, Thomas Tuchel’s agent says the former Dortmund manager, will not be managing Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen are looking to acquire a new manager, after letting interim manager Tayfun Korkut go.

Thomas Tuchel who recently lost his job at Borussia Dortmund, is reportedly in the pole position to manage Leverkusen.

“Thomas will not take charge of Leverkusen,” Meinking told FAZ.

“We will see how things develop after his holiday.

“He could take some time off, but he could also move abroad.”

