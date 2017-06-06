Pages Navigation Menu

Tuesday briefing: Net must tighten to catch terrorists, say police – The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Net must tighten to catch terrorists, say police
The Guardian
Britain's security agencies are being criticised this morning because they knew about at least one of London Bridge terrorists, Khuram Shazad Butt, but failed to stop him. Butt had been revealed on TV as an extremist and was well known for his open …
Conservatives say Muslims need to stop terrorism. I wish we could.Washington Post
Imams refuse funeral prayers to London Bridge attackersIrish Times
Over 130 imams, religious leaders refuse to say funeral prayers for London Bridge attackersFox News
Deutsche Welle –National Review –CBS News –Business Standard
all 246 news articles »

