Tuface To Release New Song, 60% Proceeds To Go To IDPs

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Nigerian Musical icon and legend, Innocent Idibia, more popularlry known as Tuface has pledged to donate 60 percent of the proceeds from his song to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) , Nigeria, to assist Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The African Queen crooner, who is the chairman of the Tuface Foundation,…

