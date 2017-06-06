Tukur’s ex-aide unveils APDA in Abuja

AHEAD of 2019 general elections, a new political party, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA, was yesterday in Abuja formally unveiled to the public by sponsors of the party. This is coming as the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, denies having any link with the new party. National chairman of APDA, Mallam Shitu Mohammed, who is […]

