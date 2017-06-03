Tunde, Wunmi Obe, celebrate reggae legends with Rise Up

By Rotimi Agbana

Nigerian music superstars, Tunde and Wunmi Obe professionally known as T.W.O, have chosen to celebrate African and world reggae music legends with their new music video titled Rise Up. The reggae feel song was done in honour of reggae music legends such as Orits Wiliki, Lucky Dube, Bob Marley and others.

The song Rise Up, is a unique and different style of music from the couple which they claim is for the enjoyment of all reggae fans around the world. According to T.W.O; “Rise Up is an up-tempo roots-reggae beat that is meant to take roots reggae lovers on a nostalgic journey back to the 80s, when it all really held sway. With this song, we are celebrating and honouring music legends like Orits Wiliki, Lucky Dube and Bob Marley; many of whom have inspired us in one way or the other.” The video of the reggae flavoured song was directed by ace music video director, Clarence Peters.

The never-say-never couple has been releasing videos from their last album and this new feel-good jam, Rise Up is one of the songs on their most recent album ‘T.W.O Plus’. The couple, who are Nigeria’s most recognizable husband and wife act, first achieved recognition and public acclaim in ‘The Charly Boy Show’; a television program in the 90s, after which they released their debut album ‘Sealed’ in 1999, followed by a self-titled album ‘T.W.O which was the first album they recorded as a married couple.

The post Tunde, Wunmi Obe, celebrate reggae legends with Rise Up appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

