Tunisia Jails 5 Men for Breaking Fast in Public During Ramadan – Amnesty International

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A man was sentenced to one month in prison for breaking his fast and smoking during the fasting month of Ramadan in Tunisia, Amnesty International said on Tuesday. He is the fifth man to receive a jail sentence for breaking his fast during the holy month. Four men were sentenced to one month in prison […]

